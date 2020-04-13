Disney Delays Theatrical Release Of Several Films Due To Coronavirus. Here Are The Details

Disney announced it’s moving the theatrical release of two of its films to later in 2020 and next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pixar movie titled, “Soul,” was set to release June 19 and now won’t be hitting theaters until Nov. 20, over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

‘Soul’: Disney Moves Pixar Theatrical Release In Wake Of Distribution Cuts https://t.co/yciDeCYnXo pic.twitter.com/lJ0yddW5gS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2020

“A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself,” a description about the Pixar film read on IMDB.

The move will also result in a change for its animated feature titled, “Raya and the Last Dragon” which was previously set to come out over the holiday weekend on November 25. Raya will now be delayed until next year and hit theaters March 12, 2021 due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon,” according to the IMDB description. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Here is a list of how the summer theatrical releases stand to date, per the report:

June 19

Fatale

The King of Staten Island

July 3

No pics dated

July 10

Untitled Purge

July 17

Tenet

July 24

Mulan

Come Play

July 31

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar

August 7

Empty Man

Infinite

August 14

Wonder Woman 1984

The One and Only Ivan

Nobody

August 21

Let Him Go

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Untitled Fred Hampton project

August 28

Hitman’s Bodyguard Part 2

Spell

Sept 4 – Labor Day weekend

The Beatles: Get Back

Monster Hunter

A Quiet Place Part II

Unhinged