Disney Delays Theatrical Release Of Several Films Due To Coronavirus. Here Are The Details

Disney announced it’s moving the theatrical release of two of its films to later in 2020 and next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pixar movie titled, “Soul,” was set to release June 19 and now won’t be hitting theaters until Nov. 20, over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)
‘Soul’: Disney Moves Pixar Theatrical Release In Wake Of Distribution Cuts https://t.co/yciDeCYnXo pic.twitter.com/lJ0yddW5gS
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2020
“A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself,” a description about the Pixar film read on IMDB.
The move will also result in a change for its animated feature titled, “Raya and the Last Dragon” which was previously set to come out over the holiday weekend on November 25. Raya will now be delayed until next year and hit theaters March 12, 2021 due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)
“In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon,” according to the IMDB description. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)
Here is a list of how the summer theatrical releases stand to date, per the report:
June 19
Fatale
The King of Staten Island
July 3
No pics dated
July 10
Untitled Purge
July 17
Tenet
July 24
Mulan
Come Play
July 31
SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run
Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar
August 7
Empty Man
Infinite
August 14
Wonder Woman 1984
The One and Only Ivan
Nobody
August 21
Let Him Go
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Untitled Fred Hampton project
August 28
Hitman’s Bodyguard Part 2
Spell
Sept 4 – Labor Day weekend
The Beatles: Get Back
Monster Hunter
A Quiet Place Part II
Unhinged