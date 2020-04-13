Dog Annihilates Little Kid During Easter Egg Hunt

A dog obliterated a little kid during an Easter egg hunt in an incredible viral video.

In a Twitter video posted by @kurtsiegelin, which has been viewed 1.4 million times in the past 12 hours, a dog crushes a kid running with a basket full of Easter eggs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not talking about a little bump. This dog lit this kid up like the 4th of July. Watch the epic video below.

From viewer Mike McCarthy. He shared this video with me on fb from an egg hunt in PA. Poor little guy. That dog ain’t playin’@RexChapman Easter block or charge? pic.twitter.com/YAVdUVRpcQ — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) April 13, 2020

It’s never too early to teach a kid to keep his head on a swivel. That’s a lesson you simply have to learn from day one.

This is an Easter egg hunt we’re talking about! This is an every man for himself type of situation. There are no allies in the field.

There’s only enemies. Every other person hunting eggs on Easter is your enemy!

The young man made the mistake of running around with a basket full of eggs and not being prepared to defend it at all costs.

The dog identified a weak target and took him out. It wasn’t even close. The little kid had no chance at surviving that hit.

Lesson learned!