Editorial

Dog Annihilates Little Kid During Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Egg Hunt Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twtiter Video https://twitter.com/kurtsiegelin/status/1249511897793204224)

Easter Egg Hunt Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twtiter Video https://twitter.com/kurtsiegelin/status/1249511897793204224)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

A dog obliterated a little kid during an Easter egg hunt in an incredible viral video.

In a Twitter video posted by @kurtsiegelin, which has been viewed 1.4 million times in the past 12 hours, a dog crushes a kid running with a basket full of Easter eggs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not talking about a little bump. This dog lit this kid up like the 4th of July. Watch the epic video below.

It’s never too early to teach a kid to keep his head on a swivel. That’s a lesson you simply have to learn from day one.

This is an Easter egg hunt we’re talking about! This is an every man for himself type of situation. There are no allies in the field.

There’s only enemies. Every other person hunting eggs on Easter is your enemy!

Paramount Network John GIF by Yellowstone - Find & Share on GIPHY

The young man made the mistake of running around with a basket full of eggs and not being prepared to defend it at all costs.

The dog identified a weak target and took him out. It wasn’t even close. The little kid had no chance at surviving that hit.

Lesson learned!