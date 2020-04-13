REPORT: Donovan Mitchell Isn’t Interested In Fixing Relationship With Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reportedly has no interest in being friends with teammate Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus and infamously joked around by touching stuff, thinking potentially spreading the virus was funny. Mitchell also contracted the virus and any friendship he had with Gobert might be over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z3Lw1yfCfW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020

According to TMZ, The Athletic reported that Mitchell is “reluctant” to mend his relationship with Gobert after the coronavirus crisis.

A source close to the situation told The Athletic that the relationship between the two NBA stars “doesn’t appear salvageable.”

How could anybody blame Mitchell for feeling this way? Gobert’s actions were insanely irresponsible. The video of him touching all the mics is infuriating.

If I was his teammate, I’d have no interest being around him at all. The NBA season was shut down after he tested positive.

Honestly, I’d want him off the team if I was Mitchell. I’d refuse to take the floor with him ever again. How can you ever trust a guy like Gobert?

He treated the virus like a joke, and look where we are now. The world of sports has come to a grinding halt.

Actions have consequences, and Gobert’s inability to recognize the severity of the situation might have cost him his relationship with Mitchell. I don’t blame the Jazz guard one bit for being angry. I’d feel the exact same way.