ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary About Michael Jordan Begins Out April 19

We’re less than a week away from the release of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”

The 10-part series arriving April 19 will follow Michael Jordan’s rise to superstardom and the Chicago Bulls winning six rings under his leadership. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The documentary had been slated for a June release, but coronavirus canceling sports bumped the premiere to April 19.

Right now, we need anything involving sports that we can get, and it’s an awesome move by ESPN to move up the release a couple months.

It truly can’t get here fast enough.

If there’s two things I love, it’s sports and a great documentary. Now, ESPN is combining the two to shine a light on Michael Jordan’s insane level of domination in the NBA.

The man took the Bulls to six rings! Six rings! Stop and think about that for a minute. He didn’t do it 50 years ago.

He did it in the 1990s when the talent level in the NBA was starting to turn elite.

Cannot. Wait. ???? “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

Tune in Sunday on ESPN to watch “The Last Dance.” It looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome.