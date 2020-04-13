‘Friends’ Reunion Won’t Happen As Scheduled On HBO Max Because Of Coronavirus

The highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion won’t happen as originally scheduled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reunion of the classic NBC show has no start date in sight after the virus pretty much shut down Hollywood. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)
The service launches in May. It’s not clear at this time when cameras will start rolling or “Friends” will arrive on the streaming service.
Another day goes by, and coronavirus hammers another part of the entertainment world. The “Friends” reunion was supposed to be the crown jewel of HBO Max.
Now, the new streaming service will have to start without the biggest hitter in its lineup, which is obviously not a good thing.
The fact nobody even knows when it might get released only makes matters worse. It’s pretty hard to schedule programming for the future when the pandemic won’t allow anything to be filmed.
Hopefully, the “Friends” reunion will get here sooner than later, but that might just be unjustified optimism from me.
