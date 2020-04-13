‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Pay Tribute After Death Of Long-Time Producer Thea Trachtenberg

“Good Morning America” anchors are mourning the loss of long-time producer Thea Trachtenberg after she passed away Sunday.

Trachtenberg, who was 51 at the time, passed away after struggling with “serious heart and lung disease” for some time, according to a report published by Page Six.

This morning we are celebrating the life of longtime @GMA producer Thea Trachtenberg – she was a force of nature as a producer, a colleague and a human being. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/HXlMQLOuVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Trachtenberg had not tested positive for coronavirus, according to a staff memo sent out by senior executive producer Michael Corn and obtained by Page Six. (RELATED: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“She was tireless in her pursuit of perfection in her pieces which is why she was the first choice of so many of the top talent at ABC over the years,” the memo read. “Extraordinarily gifted at this thing we do, she could craft with equal skill epically smart and or heart wrenching and or funny television. That’s no doubt because Thea herself was razor smart and bitingly funny and filled with heart.”

Trachtenberg was behind the scenes of interviews with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama plus prime ministers, George Stephanopoulos said.

“She was such an amazing human being,” Stephanopoulos added. “I worked with her on all my big shoots. She was an incredibly competent and fearless producer.”