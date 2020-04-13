Hailey Bieber Reveals She And Justin Bieber Are Not Trying To Have A Baby Right Now

Hailey Bieber revealed that she and Justin Bieber aren’t currently trying to have a baby right now and admitted she’s on birth control.

“I’m on a birth control now where I don’t have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too,” the 23-year-old supermodel shared with Glamour UK in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

“My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there’s cleaner air, than when I’m in New York or Los Angeles,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

The comments come after she and her pop singer star husband, have shared they want to have children, though Justin has admitted he’s “not in a rush,” per The Daily Mail.

“Love dates with you baby.. one day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while,” the “Baby” hitmaker captioned his post on Instagram.

Hailey replied, “Always have the most fun with you..”

In another article for TMZ, the “Yummy” hitmaker revealed that, after his previously scheduled 2020 tour, he and his supermodel wife, Hailey, plan to get to work on starting their family.

Justin proposed to the supermodel in 2018 and the two secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse several months later.

In October, the couple made headlines once again with news they had finally held a lavish ceremony to say their “I Do’s” again, but this time surrounded by family and friends.