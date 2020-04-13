Editorial

See The Best GIFs From New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’

Westworld (Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

The latest “Westworld” episode is in the books and “Genre” was a solid fifth installment to season three.

As we all know, HBO loves hitting fans of the show with the best GIFs every Monday. The ones from Sunday night didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

Let’s dive right in to the best GIFs from “Genre”!

1) Caleb is drugged by Liam.

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2) The drugs are kicking in!

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

3) Serac ponders the impending collapse of society as the audience starts to understand the machine he’s created.

Genre Serac GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

4) We learn Liam’s father funded the construction of Rehoboam.

Genre GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

5) Dolores wakes Caleb after he gets drugged.

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

6) Bernard has the curtain on Rehoboam pulled back.

Genre GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

7) Caleb is still tripping and the action is underway.

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

8) Bernard reacts to Dolores releasing everybody’s profiles.

Jeffrey Wright Bernard GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

9) Serac kills Liam’s dad in order to stop him from being a hindrance on world order and structure.

Vincent Cassel Genre GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

10) Dolores and Serac exchange words as they set the scene for the coming war.

Wake Up Genre GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

11) Caleb questions Dolores’ motives and decisions. Is a betrayal lingering on the horizon?

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, there they are, folks! I hope you all enjoyed the episode Sunday night. I can’t wait to see what we get this weekend!

It should be an epic sixth episode of “Westworld” season three!