See The Best GIFs From New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’

The latest “Westworld” episode is in the books and “Genre” was a solid fifth installment to season three.

As we all know, HBO loves hitting fans of the show with the best GIFs every Monday. The ones from Sunday night didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

Let’s dive right in to the best GIFs from “Genre”!

1) Caleb is drugged by Liam.

2) The drugs are kicking in!

3) Serac ponders the impending collapse of society as the audience starts to understand the machine he’s created.

4) We learn Liam’s father funded the construction of Rehoboam.

5) Dolores wakes Caleb after he gets drugged.

6) Bernard has the curtain on Rehoboam pulled back.

7) Caleb is still tripping and the action is underway.

8) Bernard reacts to Dolores releasing everybody’s profiles.

9) Serac kills Liam’s dad in order to stop him from being a hindrance on world order and structure.

10) Dolores and Serac exchange words as they set the scene for the coming war.

11) Caleb questions Dolores’ motives and decisions. Is a betrayal lingering on the horizon?

Well, there they are, folks! I hope you all enjoyed the episode Sunday night. I can’t wait to see what we get this weekend!

It should be an epic sixth episode of “Westworld” season three!