Here’s Why China Is Banning A Children’s Video Game From Nintendo

A story that’s been nearly totally washed out of the news cycle by coronavirus is that of the Hong Kong protesters.
The latest development involving these democracy front liners involves how Beijing is trying to crack down on them by banning “Animal Crossing,” a popular new video game from Nintendo. Senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and chief video director Richie McGinnis sat down Monday to lay out the entire story.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!