Justin Bieber Points Out The Fact He’s Still Rich During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Justin Bieber is catching some heat for a comment made during a talk with Kendall Jenner.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bieber and his wife Hailey livestreamed with Kendall Jenner. During the conversation, the singing star said the following:

How blessed are we? A lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation, and they look at us, and obviously, we worked hard for where we’re at. So, we can’t feel bad for the thing we have, but I think us just taking the time to acknowledge that there are people that are struggling is important.

Justin Bieber&Kendall Jenner’s new scandal: How the coronavirus pandemic affects their luxury life pic.twitter.com/pOeYSVQ9Xt — ‏‎Tomer Carmeli (@peterplayergame) April 11, 2020

Well, that didn’t sit too well with people at all, and people were very upset with Bieber pointing out a concrete fact. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Absolute worms for brains… unless you’re Lady Gaga or Leslie Jordan, if you’re a celebrity, PLEASE LOG OFF https://t.co/sgms7SsMcJ — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 10, 2020

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

kendall said hold on let me open up a cold can of pepsi — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) April 10, 2020

justin bieber, hailey, and kendall jenner being out of touch with reality but now there’s the sound of a guillotine blade being sharpened pic.twitter.com/DbOH0WJ7h9 — ???????????? ???? (@reptlila) April 11, 2020

Call me crazy, but I really don’t see anything wrong with what Beiber said. Was it a shade tone-deaf? Sure, but he’s stating a fact.

Justin Bieber, his wife and Kendall Jenner are all wealthy. And yes, believe it or not, Bieber has put in a lot of hard work.

He even acknowledges the fact they’re better off than most, and it’s important to recognize that people aren’t in their situations.

Bieber is very literally acknowledging how he’s in a good situation, and others aren’t. He’s not blind to the reality he’s living in.

This really seems like people are just looking for something to be angry about. The dude is one of the most famous people to ever live, and he’s made a lot of money.

Yet, he also acknowledged people are really suffering at the moment. I’m not sure why we need to be outraged about this.