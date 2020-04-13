Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Jacqueline Cruz Dies From Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother Jacqueline Cruz has died from coronavirus.

Towns released a statement through the team announcing that his mother had died Monday from the virus. She had been battling coronavirus since late March. (RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Is In A Coma Because Of Coronavirus)

You can read the full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Timberwolves (@timberwolves) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

This is just a terrible situation, and it’s the latest example of coronavirus impacting lives in a horrific fashion.

It’s crazy that two months ago everything seemed normal, and now lives are falling apart. We know Towns’ mother was in bad shape by the end of March when he publicly announced it.

Now, a few weeks later, she’s passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Hopefully, we’re able to get this situation under control before more people pass away from the crisis ravaging America.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Towns, his family and the entire Timberwolves organization during this horrible time.

Together, we’ll get through this and to the other side.