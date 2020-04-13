Report: Kate Beckinsale Spotted Holding Hands With 22-Year-Old Singer

Kate Beckinsale might just have a type after she was spotted holding hands with Goody Grace, who’s more than twenty year’s younger than her.

In pictures shared by TMZ in a piece published Monday, the 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous as she strolled across a park in Brentwood, CA, holding hands with the 22-year-old Canadian singer. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

In several photos, the “Underworld” star and the musician definitely looked cozy.(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The two have reportedly been an item since January, after they were first spotted hanging out together and looking like more than just friends, per the outlet.

According to InTouch Weekly, the two have been flirty social media, after Beckinsale left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section of a video posted on Instagram of Goody playing the guitar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goody Grace (@goodygrace) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

It all comes after the “Click” star’s very public relationship with ex-Pete Davidson last year. The two were first spotted having fun together at a 2019 Golden Globes after-party and then were photographed multiple times packing on the public displays of affection before the two split several months later.

As many noted at the time, the “SNL” star was twenty years younger than the actress at the time they were dating.