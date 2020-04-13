Vikings Receiver Adam Thielen Helps Raise More Than $280,000 In Coronavirus Aid

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen helped raise a ton of money to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

According to ProFootballTalk, the talented receiver helped raise more than $280,000 during a radiothon to do his part to win the war against the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The radiothon was put together by Thielen, KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks. The world needs heroes and help, and a person from the world of football answered the call.

With every passing day, people in college football and the NFL continue to step up and lead the fight against coronavirus.

Right now, America is in the trenches and we’re fighting like hell to win this battle. We need all the help we can get, and Thielen pulled off an incredible move by helping to raise more than $280,000.

Hopefully, more and more people follow his lead and the lead of everybody else out there doing their part to help beat coronavirus.

As I’ve said many times before, we will win this war if we band together. You can take that guarantee to the bank.