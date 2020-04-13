Editorial

City Of New Orleans Tweets Creepy Easter Bunny Video

New Orleans (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CityOfNOLA/status/1249039072644997123)

The city of New Orleans had a bizarre tweet over the weekend.

The city’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of the Easter bunny prancing around with a sword and bottle of champagne while wearing a mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredibly strange video below.

So, what do we think New Orleans was shooting for with this video? We have an armed bunny with a mask on popping a bottle of champagne.

It looks like something out of an apocalypse movie. The optics are absolutely terrifying. It’s like something straight out of a nightmare.

I’m guessing this is some kind of tradition that is generally done with a ton of people around. That’d probably look pretty normal, but that’s not what happened here.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite. The city of New Orleans decided to tweet out a horror movie during a pandemic!

The bunny is wearing a mask and carrying a sword! What the hell is going on?

Next time, New Orleans should maybe sit on something like this in drafts for a while.