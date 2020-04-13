City Of New Orleans Tweets Creepy Easter Bunny Video

The city of New Orleans had a bizarre tweet over the weekend.

The city’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of the Easter bunny prancing around with a sword and bottle of champagne while wearing a mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredibly strange video below.

Happy Easter @BrennansNOLA: Watch Peter Cottontail saber and pop his way down the Champagne trail… ???????????? #brennansnola #bubblesatbrennans pic.twitter.com/yEUuObdCeA — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) April 11, 2020

So, what do we think New Orleans was shooting for with this video? We have an armed bunny with a mask on popping a bottle of champagne.

It looks like something out of an apocalypse movie. The optics are absolutely terrifying. It’s like something straight out of a nightmare.

I’m guessing this is some kind of tradition that is generally done with a ton of people around. That’d probably look pretty normal, but that’s not what happened here.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite. The city of New Orleans decided to tweet out a horror movie during a pandemic!

The bunny is wearing a mask and carrying a sword! What the hell is going on?

Next time, New Orleans should maybe sit on something like this in drafts for a while.