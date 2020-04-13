‘I Never Have Ever Been That Girl’: Olivia Munn On Getting Married

Olivia Munn admitted she has never been the kind of girl that thinks about her wedding or dreams about when she’s going to get married.

“You know what’s funny is, I’ve only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life,” the 39-year-old actress shared in a recent interview for Variety magazine when asked about her upcoming role in the Netflix film “Love Wedding Repeat.” The article was noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday.

"Maybe five, total," she added. "Definitely no more than one hand. But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring."

The actress continued, "I always think this is interesting at weddings: I feel like the wedding part is really for whoever's marrying them, because you only see the backs of your friends' heads."

Munn then explained that she’s never thought of what her so-called dream wedding for herself would even look like.

“No. I never have ever been that girl,” Olivia said. “And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.'”

“I don’t really have any of those,” she added. “The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.”