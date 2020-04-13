One Direction Working On Secret Reunion, Could Include New Music

The hit band One Direction is reportedly working on a secret reunion that will definitely have fans thrilled and it could even include new music.

The former British boy band is working on a way to celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 23 and that could look like everything from a TV special to a new single, according to Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

However, the possible reunion of stars like, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, will not reportedly include a tour with all of the members. All five are currently on different recording labels and have solo deals. (RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together)

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles,” a source shared with the outlet. “Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.”

“But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen,” the source added.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Liam Payne, 26, told The Sun. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Malik, 27, quit the band in March 2015, citing “stress” after leaving the group’s world tour. The rest of the band’s members split the following August, but assured fans it wouldn’t be forever.