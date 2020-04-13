‘We Have Real Problems’: Pelosi And Schumer Demand Republicans ‘Stop Posturing’ On Coronavirus Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent out a joint statement Monday directing Republicans in Congress to “stop posturing” on coronavirus relief.

“We have real problems facing this country, and it’s time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution,” the Pelosi-Schumer statement read. (RELATED: Geraldo Calls Out ‘Heroes Of Impeachment,’ Says Their ‘Faux Quest’ Distracted America From Coronavirus)

Pelosi and Schumer also indicated that they had no intention of budging on their demands.

Congressional stalemate deepens as Pelosi, Schumer say they won’t budge on coronavirus funding demands https://t.co/GLcKUcmeCp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 13, 2020

Republicans proposed a clean bill last week to increase cash flow to the small business loan package that went into effect a week earlier and was already in danger of running low on funds. Democrats held it up, demanding special stipulations that directed funding to specific areas as well as additional funding for state and local governments and hospitals.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said over the weekend that they planned to continue their efforts to pass a clean increase in funding to the Paycheck Protection Program, saying, “We will continue to seek a clean PPP funding increase. We hope our Democratic colleagues familiarize themselves with the facts and the data before the program runs dry.”

Trump 2020 Rapid Response Director Andrew Clark suggested that Democrats were the ones “posturing” with regard to coronavirus relief.

Republicans wanted a vote on a clean bill last week to extend the Paycheck Protection Program so workers get the relief they need. Pelosi and Schumer blocked it. Someone is posturing, buts its not the GOP. https://t.co/4wgVq4czbK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 13, 2020

According to a report from Forbes, by the end of last week, nearly 70% of the 30 million small businesses in the United States had applied for aid through the PPP.