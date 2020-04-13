Petition To Recall Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Surges Past 180K Signatures

A Change.org petition to have Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer face a recall election for her “failure’s during the Covid-19” pandemic has surpassed 180,000 signatures.

Whitmer is facing widespread criticism for her recent executive order issued April 9th that restricts Michigan residents from visiting their friends or family unless they are giving medical assistance, Fox News reports. Michigan currently has over 24,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus resulting in 1,479 deaths, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: How The Coronavirus Is Infecting Americans’ Civil Liberties)

“Recall Governor Whitmer. Her failure’s during the Covid-19 Corona Virus is causing more Michiganders to get sick,” the petition reads. “Closing and banning various non essential business’s and activities while leaving others open. Further promoting the pandemic. She has lied since day one with her #Fixthedamnroads which she has failed to do anything in this regards.”

Whitmer’s order extends self-quarantine in the state until May 1 and places a ban on the purchasing of “non-essential items” including gardening equipment.

Whitmer defended the restrictions, according to The Hill, by saying, “Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families.”