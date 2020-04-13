Pitbull Drops New Song With Proceeds Going Towards Coronavirus Relief Funds

Pitbull released a brand new song with a message of positivity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The song, titled “I Believe That We Will Win,” dropped Sunday along with a lyric music video, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“You know what spreads faster than any virus? Fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise,” Pitbull raps in the sosng. “Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise.”

Pitbull requested medical workers, students, first responders and others to be a part of the music video, which has yet to drop. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Drops Epic Video About Bounty Hunting Coronavirus, Encourages People To Wear A Mask)

“We believe that we can overcome,” a statement on Instagram said. “We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull’s video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities around that world.”

I think this is such a cool idea and a great way to stay positive during quarantine. I love that Pitbull has reached out to people affected by the virus for the music video. It shows that there are ways that we can come together and encourage each other during these times.