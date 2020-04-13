POLL: 81.7% Of People Say They’ll Go To A Sporting Event Without A Coronavirus Vaccine

A majority of people in a recent Twitter poll have no problem going to sporting events if there’s no vaccine for coronavirus.

Following a poll from Seton Hall that showed an overwhelming majority of people wouldn’t go without a vaccine, I decided to run a poll of my own. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: 72% of AMERICANS say that they would not attend a game before a Coronavirus vaccine was available, according to a new @HallSportsPoll just released. Among sports fans, the poll found that 61% of them said they would not attend. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2020

I asked people, “Will you attend a sporting event in the fall if there isn’t a vaccine for coronavirus available or will you not go until there is a vaccine?”

The results were the exact opposite of the Seton Hall poll. Of the 4,107 voters, 81.7% voted that they would attend a game without a vaccine.

Will you attend a sporting event in the fall if there isn’t a vaccine for coronavirus available or will you not go until there is a vaccine? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 10, 2020

Now, I think it’s worth noting that my average Twitter follower is probably more of a sports fan than your average person.

I built this empire through college football, the NFL and college basketball. So, it’s reasonable to assume the average voter in this poll is a sports fan.

I think it’s also very fair to assume my results are more accurate of reality than the Seton Hall poll. Right now, people are craving stuff to do.

Coronavirus has ended society as we know it, people are isolating at home and we’re all looking for a return to normalcy.

If people are allowed into football games in the fall, I don’t think schools will struggle to sell tickets at all. I think they’ll be flying off the shelves.

Personally, I am 100% going to a Badgers football game in the fall if tickets are available. I won’t even hesitate to do it.

What is the point of winning the war against coronavirus if we can’t enjoy life? Let us know in the comments what you’d do, and let’s keep doing our parts to win this war.