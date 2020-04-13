REPORT: Drew Brees Will Commentate Football Games For NBC Once He Retires From The NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly work for NBC once he hangs up his cleats.

According to the New York Post, Brees has reached a deal with NBC to commentate football games once he retires from the NFL.

Brees, who just signed a new deal with the Saints, is expected to start with Notre Dame games on Saturdays and as a studio analyst on “Sunday Night Football.” ESPN was believed to be aggressively pursuing the legendary passer but lost out in the end to NBC.

I think Drew Brees is going to be great as an analyst and in the booth for NBC. The man is incredibly charismatic and his knowledge of the game is incredibly impressive.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the success of Tony Romo, it’s that fans love a former player who can break down plays.

Romo has become an absolute superstar on TV for CBS, and he’s probably more successful at calling games than he was at playing for the Cowboys.

Will Brees be able to perform at the same high level Romo does? It’s impossible to say right now, but I have no doubt he’ll be a great addition to the NBC crew.

He has the credentials, the necessary knowledge and he’s a solid speaker. Add all those things up, and I think you have a winning formula.