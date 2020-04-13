REPORT: Police Respond To Potential Party At Dak Prescott’s House During The Coronavirus Pandemic — About 30 Guests Might Have Been In Attendance

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly threw a party during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, police in Prosper, Texas responded to Prescott’s house after learning of a potential gathering Friday night, but they were “unable to verify the report of a ‘party.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that about 30 people were at the party, and running back Ezekiel Elliott was among them. There’s a video from TMZ you can watch here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

This also isn’t the first time Dak Prescott has apparently violated social distancing guidelines from the CDC.

He was also in a photo with Dez Bryant, and was clearly not six feet away from people while working out.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

I simply don’t understand what is so difficult about listening to the medical professionals and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, Dak! Respect the crisis and don’t throw a party! It’s really simple to figure out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 9, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

If we want the football season to happen, then we need to beat the hell out of coronavirus ASAP. Prescott throwing a party during the middle of the crisis isn’t helping at all.

Be better, Dak. Do it for yourself and all the football fans out there!