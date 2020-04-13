Rose McGowan Slams The Washington Post Over A Story On Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser

Actress Rose McGowan accused the Washington Post of having an “agenda” after the outlet published a story on Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser.

McGowan shared her thoughts on her Twitter account Sunday night.

This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/b32kjsyHoA — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda,” McGowan tweeted. “This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming @WashingtonPost.”

“As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile,” she added. “I feel violated by your shitty writing @bethreinhard. @washingtonpost your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC.”

As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile. I feel violated by your shitty writing @bethreinhard. @washingtonpost your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC pic.twitter.com/LnZ9NdLQEj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

Presidential candidate Biden has been accused by a former senate staffer. Tara Reade accused Biden of sexual assault stemming from an interaction between the two in 1993.

The Post’s story was published with the headline, “Sexual Assault Allegation By Former Biden Senate Aide Emerges In Campaign, Draws Denial.” In the article, the outlet reported that Reade “did not mention the alleged assault or suggest there was more to the story” when interviewed by the Post about inappropriate touching by Biden. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Allegation)

After reporting that Reade had filed a police report in Washington, D.C., the outlet noted that filing a false police report was punishable by jail.

McGowan, who accused convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, also slammed co-star Alyssa Milano, who has supported Biden despite the allegation.

“You are a fraud,” McGowan reacted at the time. “This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”