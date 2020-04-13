Sam Dekker, Frank Kaminsky, Other Former Wisconsin Badgers Talk Back-To-Back Final Fours And Bo Ryan In Zoom Video

Several former Wisconsin Badgers basketball players got together to take a walk down memory lane in an awesome video.

In a video shared by the Big Ten Network, Josh Gasser, Sam Dekker, Frank Kaminsky, Ben Brust and Zak Showalter got together to talk about Bo Ryan and their back-to-back trips to the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For fans of the program, there are a ton of fun moments. Mostly, it’s wild hearing them all talk about how Kaminsky went from not being allowed to shoot as a sophomore to being the best player in America.

You can watch the full video below.

I watched every second of that video over the weekend, and was hooked from start to finish. It’ll never get old hearing stories about Bo Ryan.

The legendary Wisconsin Badgers coach is one of the biggest heroes in state history. He could run for governor tomorrow and beat anybody from any other party.

His shocking retirement brought sports in the state to a grinding halt in a way that might rival coronavirus.

I texted a close friend of mine after watching the Zoom call between the former Badgers players, and we both talked about how it’s just crazy how Kaminsky developed as a player.

The dude was an afterthought as a second-year player in the program. By the end of his junior year, it was clear that he was going to the NBA and was one of the best players in the country.

If there’s one other thing that video made me want to do, it’s rewatch the 2014 Elite Eight game against Arizona.

That game will forever just hit differently in the soul. Watching us punch a ticket to the Final Four under Bo Ryan for the first time will forever put a tear in my eye.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the interview!