‘Saturday Night Live’ From Home Scores Second-Highest Ratings This Season

“Saturday Night Live” returned to its time slot Saturday via remote videos from home and scored the season’s second-highest ratings.

The “SNL” from home episode, lead by a surprise guest host appearance by Tom Hanks, gave the late-night comedy show its second best ratings during season 45, with 6.7 million viewers, according to the Wrap in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The sketch comedy, which aired live coast-to-coast also averaged a 1.46 rating in the key demographic of adults ages 18-49. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

To put that into further context, the ratings are up nearly 20 percent in the key demo and more than 10 percent in overall viewers when compared to the the ratings average for the current season.

Saturday nights’s quarantine version episode, only trails Eddie Murphy’s legendary return to “SNL” when he hosted back in December, along with musical guest Lizzo, which scored a 2.5 rating and 10 million viewers.

It all comes after the NBC comedy show announced last week a return to the air after it had halted production in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show joins the likes of other late-night and daytime talk shows which have gone back to producing content from home amid the pandemic just to entertain people.