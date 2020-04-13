‘People Were Taking Away My Narrative’: Selena Gomez Explains Why She ‘Opened Up On Social Media’ About Her Personal Life

Selena Gomez explained the reason she “opened up on social media” about her personal life was because “people were taking away” her narrative.

The comments came after Amy Schumer asked the 27-year-old singer, “What has motivated” her to “share, with so many people watching, all the personal parts of” her life,” in a piece for Interview magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“My intention was never to become a tabloid,” the “Wolves” hitmaker shared. “So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true,'” she added. “The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

Gomez continued, “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

It all comes after the “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s very public split with pop star Justin Bieber and her mental health struggles.

In a recent interview with Billboard magazine, Selena talked about how freeing it was writing her latest album and sharing her feelings.

“I’ve said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything,” Gomez explained. “I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me. And I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person — though that is who I am and I am proud of that.”

“I was just done, you know,” she added. “Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album. It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing.”

Gomez continued, “I think I got to a place where I just said, this is what I’m gonna do and I’m not gonna be afraid of it. And people might react however they might react, but I know that I’m proud of putting out the music that I did with the content that it has, because I want nothing more than to relate to people — and I want them to know that they’re not alone, and that all of these feelings are completely normal.”