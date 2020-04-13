Deadly Tornadoes Rip Across Southern US Killing 20, Leaving Over A Million People Without Power

Tornadoes raged across the southern United States on Easter Sunday leaving 20 dead and 1.3 million people without electricity between Texas to Pennsylvania.

Severe weather reports brought in over 400 reports along with 360 wind damage reports from tornadoes. Eleven people died in Mississippi while eight others were found dead from the severe weather in Georgia, Arkansas, and South Carolina, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Michigan Governor Deems Gardening Supplies — Including Fruit And Vegetable Seeds — ‘Non-Essential’)

“This could be a very difficult day weather wise,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, according to Fox News. “Please be weather aware. Pay attention. I know that these storms that are coming through can be dangerous. We can see significant winds. We can also see significant tornadoes coming through Mississippi today.”

Tornado Emergency continues for Swartz LA, Fairbanks LA, Sicard LA until 12:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Ve0NA8vsZY — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 12, 2020

Weather emergencies have been declared by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Monroe, Louisiana, after 300 homes were reportedly destroyed by turbulent storms on Sunday in addition to planes at Monroe’s Regional Airport.



“We have reports of wind (or tornado) damage in multiple locations in Monroe,” said the city’s Twitter account. “Please cooperate with any emergency officials who may give instructions to you or your neighbors.”

Areas currently at risk for severe weather, according to the Washington Post, include Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. The Storm Prediction Center provides the latest updates for severe storms and Tornado reports.