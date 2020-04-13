Editorial

Streaming On HBO Is Up 29% Since Free Viewing Became Available

HBO (Credit: Shutterstock/Casimiro PT)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Streaming on HBO has recently gone through the roof.

According to a release from ReelGood, streaming on HBO has shot up a staggering 29% ever since some options were made available without a subscription. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The entertainment company announced several titles would be free of charge for streaming during the coronavirus pandemic.

I said when HBO started allowing free streaming that it was a really good idea. First, it’s a cool and simple way to help people.

We obviously need viewing options during these trying times, and HBO is helping to fill that void by giving people some free shows.

Secondly, and more importantly, it’s a great way to branch out to potential new viewers. If they get in on HBO while it’s free, they might like what they find and stick around for a long time.

In the end, these are older titles for the most part. HBO isn’t losing anything by removing the paywall. They’re just potentially finding new customers.

The fact streaming is up 29% would seem to indicate that things are off to a hot start and the plan is working.