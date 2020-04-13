Streaming On HBO Is Up 29% Since Free Viewing Became Available

Streaming on HBO has recently gone through the roof.

According to a release from ReelGood, streaming on HBO has shot up a staggering 29% ever since some options were made available without a subscription. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The entertainment company announced several titles would be free of charge for streaming during the coronavirus pandemic.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

These @HBODocs will also available for free: The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

I said when HBO started allowing free streaming that it was a really good idea. First, it’s a cool and simple way to help people.

We obviously need viewing options during these trying times, and HBO is helping to fill that void by giving people some free shows.

Secondly, and more importantly, it’s a great way to branch out to potential new viewers. If they get in on HBO while it’s free, they might like what they find and stick around for a long time.

In the end, these are older titles for the most part. HBO isn’t losing anything by removing the paywall. They’re just potentially finding new customers.

The fact streaming is up 29% would seem to indicate that things are off to a hot start and the plan is working.