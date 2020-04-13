Supreme Court To Hear First Ever Virtual Oral Arguments By ‘Telephone Conference’ — Will Include Three Cases Centered On Trump’s Finances

The United States Supreme Court announced Monday that for the first time in history, it will hear select oral arguments via “telephone conference” in May.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” SCOTUS said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media.” (RELATED: The Supreme Court Will Hear President Trump’s Bid To Shield Financial Records)

Among the 10 arguments being heard via teleconference are three cases involving President Donald Trump’s personal finances. SCOTUS originally agreed to take up the cases back in December after lower courts all unanimously rejected the Trump legal teams’ arguments. All three were set to originally be heard by SCOTUS in first March and then April but were postponed after the nation’s highest court rescheduled the remainder of the term’s cases over coronavirus fears.

Decisions in high profile cases are typically released in June at the end of the regular term, and it is not yet known if coronavirus will impact that schedule.

The new virtual schedule has not yet been finalized, but all 10 cases will present arguments on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.