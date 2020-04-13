Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash At The Age Of 36

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson was killed in a car crash in Alabama at the age of 36. He had been serving as the quarterback coach at Tennessee State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

This sure is a tragic situation. Jackson’s life was a roller coaster, and he lived it in the public eye.

He was a second round pick coming out of Alabama State, played for multiple teams, won a Super Bowl and had a very public allegation of domestic violence, which was eventually dropped.

Now, at the young age of 36, Jackson is dead. It just doesn’t feel right when somebody that young dies. It’s just not supposed to happen.

His pro career had been over for several years, but he was starting his path as a coach. At the age of 36, it’s all over.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of former #Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson. You will be missed, TJack! ????: https://t.co/ZN4IwLgrN0 pic.twitter.com/SfCFhkT9jJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tarvaris Jackson’s friends and family during this terrible time.