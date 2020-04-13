How Will Coronavirus Affect Your Taxes? We Asked An Expert

Julio Gonzalez, the CEO of Engineered Tax Services joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the government’s small business loans, tax relief and more.

Even though the government extended the tax deadline to July 15th, Gonazalez recommends filing early if you can. (RELATED: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Confirms Tax Filing Deadline Delayed Until July — ‘Without Interest Or Penalties’)

“If you can file and get your refund I would go ahead and do that,” said Gonzalez.

He also went on to explain how the government’s small business loans work and who qualifies.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang