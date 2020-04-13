Trump On Why He Re-Tweeted ‘#FireFauci’: ‘I Don’t Know’

President Donald Trump was asked about his weekend re-tweet of a post that included the hashtag “#FireFauci” during the press briefing Monday, to which he replied “I don’t know.”

“I like him,” Trump said of Fauci. “Today I walk in and I hear I’m going to fire him. I’m not firing him, I think he’s a wonderful guy.”

Multiple reporters then asked why he re-tweeted the post that said #FireFauci on Sunday.

“I re-tweeted somebody, I don’t know. They said fire. Doesn’t matter,” Trump replied.

“Did you notice that when you re-tweeted it?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, I notice everything,” Trump said.

“That’s somebody’s opinion. All that is is an opinion … I said I’m not firing him,” Trump said in crosstalk.

“I think he’s terrific. This was a person’s view. Not everyone’s happy with Anthony. Not everybody’s happy with everybody,” the president also said.

Trump continued to talk, until another reporter asked about him and Dr. Fauci being “on the same page.”

“Yeah, we have from the beginning. I don’t know what it is exactly. But, if I put somebody’s opinion up–I don’t mind controversy. I think controversy is a good thing, not a bad thing. But I want it to be honest controversy” Trump said. “Now, when I got a call, I got a call–not very quickly and nobody saw that as being any big deal–they said, ‘How are you doing with Dr. Fauci?’ I said I’m doing great. And I didn’t talk to Dr. Fauci until we just got here. Dr. Fauci asked one of the people if he could get up and speak. And he did. And they totally misinterpreted him. I saw they did.” (RELATED: Former Rep. Ron Paul Calls On Trump To Fire Dr. Fauci, Says Some Are Trying ‘To Have Total Control Over The People’)