Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute To Kobe On Mamba Day

Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on Mamba day.

Vanessa shared a video clip from Kobe’s last basketball game with the Los Angeles Lakers before he retired to celebrate what has been known as Mamba Day.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years,” she captioned the post. “Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.” (RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Was Flying Dangerously Low Before Fatal Crash)

“We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time,” she added. “She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”