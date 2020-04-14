Alex Trebek Opens Up About Upcoming Memoir, ‘The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life’

Alex Trebek opened up about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and more in his upcoming memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.”

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” the” 79-year-old Jeopardy!” host shared in his book, according to the publisher. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

Alex Trebek announced that his upcoming memoir titled ‘The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life’, will be released by Simon & Schuster on July 21 https://t.co/M7A7R5fR2E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2020

“For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life,” Simon & Schuster said of the upcoming memoir. “Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

According to a release about Trebek’s book:

The book combines illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality, and philanthropy.

In the memoir, Alex also deals with many of the questions he’s been asked over the years by fans of the hit game show like, “what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ impersonation.”

To make things even more fun, the famous game show host has structured the book just like “Jeopardy!” with each chapter titled in the form of a question.

Trebek, who has been hosting the game show since 1984, made headlines last year with news that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, he revealed that he was on the mend and going back to work.

Not long after, the host shared that his numbers had skyrocketed up more than fifty percent and he would be going in for a second round of chemotherapy.

His memoir hits shelves on July 21.