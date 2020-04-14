Bears, Coyotes And Bobcats Reclaiming Yosemite National Park During Coronavirus Shutdown

Bears, coyotes and bobcats are no longer hanging out in the shadows and have reclaimed Yosemite National Park during the coronavirus shutdown.

"The bear population has quadrupled," Yosemite Ahwahnee hotel employee Dane Peterson shared with the Los Angeles Times in a piece published Monday, while noting a surge in the area's megafauna throughout the park.

"It's not like they aren't usually here," he added of the bears, coyotes and bobcats that he and other employees are now see hanging around outside their cabins and apartments.

Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park: ‘The bear population has quadrupled’ https://t.co/wE5AKDb6Cr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 13, 2020

"You couldn't ask for a better place to be isolated," Peterson's co-worker, Warren McClain, a saucier at the Ahwahnee Hotel since 2017, explained.

On March 20, the national park was closed in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Just about 100-200 park service employees and some concessionaire workers are all that remains in the park, that last year in the month of April had 308,000 visitors.

And it’s happening all over the place during the pandemic. In Tel Aviv, jackals can be seen roaming in packs, scavenging for food in parks. In North Wales, mountain goats have been spotted in the streets while everyone remains inside due to the lockdown.