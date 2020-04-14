Bo Nix Trained With Joe Burrow And Sam Darnold During Spring Break

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix recently trained with some elite company.

According to AL.com, the Tigers passer trained under quarterback coach Jordan Palmer with Joe Burrow and Sam Darnold before the world of sports came to a grinding halt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nix told the media the following about training with Burrow and Darnold under Palmer’s tutelage, according to AL.com:

It was just, obviously spring break, wanted to go out there and work with (Palmer) and just get fundamentally sound again…Just going out there, obviously you can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that.

Despite the fact Nix cost me a ton of money with his late game throw against Oregon to open the season, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like a lot about him.

He’s athletic, can extend plays with his legs, has the attitude you want in a starting quarterback and has a solid arm.

The man has all the tools necessary to be a great player.

If you’re an Auburn fan, then you have to like the fact he’s training with Joe Burrow and Sam Darnold. Burrow had arguably the greatest season in the history of college football, and Darnold is one of the best QBs in the past 20 years.

You’re generally a reflection of who you spend a lot of time around. If you support the Tigers, then you want Nix spending time around elite passers like Darnold and Burrow.

We’ll see what Nix does in his second year under center, but there’s no doubt he has a very bright future ahead of him.