‘Believe Me, I’m Aware’: Chris Christie Spars With Sunny Hostin Over Trump’s Response To Coronavirus

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sparred with “The View” host Sunny Hostin over President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christie, who helmed the state of New Jersey during 2012’s Super Storm Sandy, was quick to challenge Hostin’s attacks on the president during his appearance on Tuesday’s show. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says ‘People Are Dying’ Because Of Trump’s Press Conferences: ‘Listen At Your Own Peril’)

WATCH:

Hostin pressed Christie on the Trump administration’s response.

“Chris, you know, I can’t really get past the delayed response of at least 70 days from this administration and reports that this president repeatedly ignored early warnings on the virus. That falls squarely on the shoulders of this administration, and I think it cost American lives,” Hostin said. “You led a state during Super Storm Sandy. Actions matter, and inaction matters. Why won’t this president take responsibility for just hiding his head in the sand and golfing?”

Christie fired back immediately, accusing Hostin of playing into the unnecessary attacks often exchanged between the president and members of the media.

“First of all, the golfing, Sunny, to me that’s part of what I talked about before about the death spiral, okay? The golfing thing is just a gratuitous shot that we don’t need to take,” Christie said. “Believe me, members of Congress were golfing and doing — the president and members of Congress and others in state governments I’m sure were playing golf as well at certain times. So I just —”

“He’s the president. 70 days, Chris,” Hostin protested.

“Believe me, I’m aware, Sunny, that he’s the president,” Christie shot back. “I actually read the newspaper every day and I’m aware that he’s the president.”

Christie went on to remind Hostin the information that was coming out of China and even the World Health Organization was later proven to be inaccurate — and possibly intentionally so — leaving Trump to make decisions that impacted all Americans with information that he couldn’t necessarily trust to be true.

“That matters as well because you can’t make decisions without complete information,” Christie explained. “But in the end, we are going to be able to look back on this after it’s over, and I think it’s going to teach us how to do things differently the way that 9/11 taught us how to look at things differently … There will be plenty of time to look back.”