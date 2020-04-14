‘I Don’t Like What I Do’: Chris Cuomo Goes On Rant About How He Hates His Job

CNN’s Chris Cuomo trashed his job during a rant on his Sirius XM radio show Monday following a novel coronavirus diagnosis.

Cuomo began “Let’s Get After It” by updating listeners on his recovery after being diagnosed with the virus March 31. He then diverted into a speech about how the virus has made him rethink his life, adding that he doesn’t “like” what he does for work. The rant was first reported by the NY Post.

LISTEN:

“It made me think hard about who I am and how I live and what matters to me and what I value, and I haven’t come to any really hard conclusions about how change will look, but change is coming,” Cuomo said on his radio show. “Why? Because I don’t want to spend my time doing things hat I don’t think are valuable enough to me, personally.”

“Like what? Well, I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship, I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.”

Cuomo added that he doesn’t want to spend “time trafficking in things” he thinks are “ridiculous.” The CNN host then began to tell a story about “this dick” on a bike during Easter Sunday who was allegedly telling him how he should still be quarantined in his basement.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bullshit to me. I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said, adding that he can’t say anything during times like that because he’s “a celebrity.”

“That matters to me – me being able to tell you, ‘you shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys get to do each other …’ I want that back. I want to be able to tell you to go to Hell, to shut your mouth, I don’t wanna hear it.”

The CNN host said that being able to do that “matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year.” He noted that he’s saved his money and doesn’t “need it anymore.” Cuomo said that it would be nice to be able to tell someone, “I don’t respect what you’re saying, I don’t respect your presence in my existence and you’re gonna leave or I’m gonna make you leave.”

“I value that more,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo continued with his rant, saying that he feels as though he’s “being perceived as successful in a system” that he doesn’t “value.” He added that he values “being able to live my life on my own terms” then what he does for a living and that he doesn’t feel he makes a difference.

The 49-year-old also talked about President Donald Trump during the segment, saying Trump is “full of shit” and that he’s tired of dissecting the president, according to the NY Post.

“So, I’m gonna make changes,” Cuomo reiterated. “Why? Because I’ve gotta be happy. Why? Because life is short. Life is short. And I’m pretty far down the road – I’m gonna be 50. I’ll never be [Fox News’s] Sean Hannity. I’ll never have this mass following that echoes a political set of ideas and principles that I’ll agree with. Similarly, [MSNBC’s] Rachel Maddow.”

“I’ll never beat them,” he added before touting CNN’s success. (RELATED: ‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth)

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.