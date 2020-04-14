College Football Playoff Executives Are Planning For The Games To Happen As Scheduled

Executives of the college football playoff (CFP) expect the games to happen as scheduled.

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging America and no clear end in sight, people have been wondering when we’ll get our sports back. On top of that, the fate of the college football season hangs in the balance.

Well, the people in charge of the playoff are moving forward with the belief the games will happen as scheduled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re planning on a CFP. That’s what our staff is doing as we speak. Planning for it on time,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told ESPN during a Monday interview.

He also added, “The decision about whether to have a season and a CFP won’t be made by the coaches and commissioners. It will be made by the medical people. We have to be prepared, and we will be prepared, to have a CFP.”

Ultimately, this is the right call from Hancock. He doesn’t have any choice but to prepare for the games to happen as scheduled.

You can’t sit back in a recliner and just hope for the best during the coronavirus pandemic. You have to plan, prepare and maintain a readiness status that allows you to get the job done.

If the people involved with the CFP didn’t prepare like the games were happening as scheduled, then they’d look like idiots when the playoff arrived.

Hancock has a responsibility to be prepared for any and all outcomes. Right now, the season hasn’t been canceled or altered.

That means it’s full steam ahead for the CFP and the rest of the season. You train and prepare like it’s the real thing every time.

Right now, Hancock has to lead his guys like it’s the real thing and the games are going to happen because that’s the status until we hear differently.

Now, let’s get to work winning this war and beating coronavirus!