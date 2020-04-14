Coors Light Sends Olive Veronesi 150 Beers After Viral Plea During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coors Light came through in a big way for Olive Veronesi.

Veronesi went viral after a picture circulated of her holding a Coors Light with a sign asking for more beer to be sent during the coronavirus pandemic.

93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, is staying home. But she has one request for her neighbors. @CoorsLight, you’re up! (???? by @KDKA) pic.twitter.com/6itfzwxfNF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2020

According to Darren Rovell, the popular beer brand sent Veronesi 150 cans of beer to her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania.

To say she was happy would be an understatement. Check out her big smile below.

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

There’s only one way to describe her reaction and it’s a reaction of pure joy. Look at that smile! This is why America won’t be defeated.

As long as we have our beer and our freedom, then coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance in this fight.

We could all learn a thing or two from Olive. While lots of people are complaining and not doing much, she’s doing the best she can to get the best out of a bad situation.

All she needs is a little Coors Light to help grease the tracks, and the rest will take care of itself.

Enjoy the cold ones, Olive! Props to Coors Light for showing up in crunch time with a clutch move. Now, let’s all crack a beer and get back to winning this war.