Damon Harrison Says He Heard Bad Things About Detroit Before Signing With The Lions

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison didn’t hear good things about the team before signing with them.

The NFL defensive star was cut loose from the Lions a few months back, and it sounds like he did everything he could to not sign with the team.

Harrison told Chris Long the following during an interview on the “Green Light” podcast, according to the Detroit Free Press:

To be completely honest with you, I didn’t want to go to Detroit because of some things that I heard from some guys in the past and some guys who were there. So when I got the call that that’s where I was traded, I didn’t answer the phone for a couple hours. (Lions general manager) Bob Quinn was calling me and I didn’t pick up the phone because I was trying to figure out a way to get out of it.

It’s never a good thing when a former player is out here saying things like this after leaving the team. It’s not good at all.

You know what makes it substantially worse? Darius Slay already flamed the team after being traded to the Eagles!

Honestly, I have no idea what is driving most of these problems. I’m not on the team, and I’m not in the locker room.

From what’s floating around from former players and online, it doesn’t sound like Matt Patricia is the most well-liked coach in the history of football.

I’ve been a fan of the Detroit Lions my entire life, and I will continue to be a fan of the organization. It’s just that they’re not making it overly easy on me.

Will we ever improve? I don’t know, but I’m not holding my breath.