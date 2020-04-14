Demi Lovato Reveals She’s No Longer Close To Selena Gomez Or Jonas Brothers

Demi Lovato revealed she no longer speaks to Selena Gomez or the Jonas Brothers, while opening up about that near-fatal drug overdose two years ago.

The comments came during the 27-year-old singers’s cover story interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine in a piece published Tuesday for its May 2020 issue. The reporter asked the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker if she speaks to the Jonas Brothers, who she co-starred in the Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” with back in her teens, and Lovato shook her head no. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“I talk to Miley [Cyrus],” Demi replied. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”(SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Apr 14, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

And when pressed further, the pop singer admitted she’s no longer friends with Selena Gomez either, whom she meet during both of the star’s early days with Disney.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” the “Stone Cold” singer admitted. “But I’m not friends with her, [Gomez] so it felt …” Lovato stops. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

At one point, she also opened about what the last two years have been like after that near fatal overdose, her path to new music and overall feeling better.

“It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” the “Sober” singer said. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything.”

“It also kind of made it a little challenging because I did deal with that in the public eye—that was the way some people found out,” she added. “I had relatives who got alerts on their phones. We didn’t even get to call them before they saw what happened.”

Lovato continued by saying she “appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my shit out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later.”

“But at the same time I’ve also sat back on the sidelines for two years,” the actress explained. “I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild. And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”