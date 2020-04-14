‘Disgraceful’: Trump Attacks CBS Reporter For Challenging His Response To Coronavirus

President Donald Trump bashed CBS Reporter Paula Reid for challenging the administrations initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reid criticized the president for not acting quick enough after the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the United States. Trump cited his travel restrictions to China in early February as a proper response. (RELATED: Trump On Why He Re-Tweeted ‘#FireFauci’: ‘I Don’t Know’)

“The argument is that you bought yourself some time. You didn’t use it to prepare hospitals,” said Reid. “You didn’t use it to ramp up testing. Right now, nearly 20 million people are unemployed!”

Trump responded, “You’re so disgraceful! It’s so disgraceful the way you say that.”

“How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident in an unprecedented crisis?” Reid said interrupting the president. “What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you?”

“A lot,” Trump said, “We’ll give you a list.”

Trump added,” You know you are a fake. You know that. Your whole network, the way you covered is fake. Not all of you but the people are wise to you. That’s why you have a lower approval rating than you ever have before times probably 3.”

The United States currently has over half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has resulted in 23,604 deaths across the country, according to the Washington Post.