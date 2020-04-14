Zeke Emanuel Suggests Fans Won’t Be Allowed At Sporting Events Until 2021

Fans might not be allowed to attend sporting events for a long time if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t improve.

Sports have been halted indefinitely because of coronavirus, and nobody knows when they’ll come back. According to one health expert, fans might not be allowed in for a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zeke Emanuel, director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times the following about big events during the pandemic:

Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.

We can’t go back until 2021? 2021? The first thing I thought of when I read this was the famous “LOST” scene where Jack kept saying, “We have to go back!”

We have to go back, folks! We have to go back to the stadiums!

I’m not waiting until 2021. I’m willing to play this isolation game for a little bit, but you’re out of your damn mind if you think I’m waiting until 2021.

I’ll wear a HAZMAT suit and break into the stadium to watch football before I sit out until the fall of 2021. I’d rather be dead than not be able to go to football games.

You think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not.

Folks, this is a war, and now the stakes are higher than ever. Do your part to help us win and get our football back!