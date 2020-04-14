‘Comedy Skit’: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Trump’s Coronavirus Press Conferences Are ‘Infuriating And Offensive’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made it clear Tuesday that he was not a fan of President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings.

Cuomo told “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski that there was “no value” in the president’s briefings and suggested that governors should not watch them. (RELATED: No New Coronavirus Cases In New York, Reports NBC News)

WATCH:

Brzezinski began the segment by recapping some of the things Trump had said in recent briefings and asked, “Did you have a chance, governor, to see the president’s briefing? Would there be value for a governor to watch that?”

“No, a governor should not watch that,” Cuomo replied, laughing. “There is no value in it. It would be — it is infuriating and offensive, and, frankly, ignorant of the facts. The president stood up and said forget the Constitution of the United States. Forget the concept of federalism.”

Cuomo went on to characterize the president’s comments as borderline comedic rather than helpful or informative.

“To hear a Republican stand up there, by the way, and argue big government and total authority of the federal government is somewhat amusing,” he said. “You know, if it wasn’t so serious, it could be funny, it could be a comedy skit. It’s frightening. It’s frightening. This is the last place we should be, this crazy politics, this absurd positioning, when we’re talking about life and death. And we really have the toughest governmental problem we’ve ever faced right in front of us, and we have to deal with this absurdity.”