There Is Going To Be A ‘High School Musical’ At-Home Sing-Along Featuring The Full Cast

The entire cast of “High School Musical,” including Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, will be reunited in a special at-home sing-along.

The “Disney Family Singalong” will premiere on April 16, according to a report published Monday by Deadline. Kenny Ortega was asked by Bob Iger to put together the at-home special.

“I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join,” Ortega told the outlet. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine.”

Ortega called cast members from TV series and movies to participate in a singalong rendition of “We’re All In This Together.” He managed to get the entire cast of the original “High School Musical” to participate including, Ashley Tisdale, Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. (RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Backtracks After Saying Social Distancing Until July Is ‘Bullshit’)

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega said. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

Efron better have joined in. It can’t be a “High School Musical” reunion without the star of the show. This is pretty cool, but probably will be bigger for the ’90s kids than any of the kids now. “High School Musical” was the biggest Disney movie of all time back in 2006.

Do kids these days even know who Efron is? Needless to say, I’ll probably be watching.