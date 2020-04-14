Country Music Star Larry Gatlin Talks About How COVID-19 Will Affect Touring

Country music star Larry Gatlin opened up about the impact coronavirus has had on the entertainment industry.

The Gatlin Brothers have had to cancel eight to ten concerts since the coronavirus hit the United States, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

“And, yes, it’s going to work a hardship but here’s the thing, my wife and I are greatly blessed,” Gatlin said. “We live in a nice house. We have nice cars, but we are not like a lot of people probably think, filthy, stinking rich.”

“Here’s the simple fact, if I don’t go and ‘work’ 70 or 80 days a year, we are not going to live in that house,” he added. “We’re not going to starve to death but we wouldn’t live in that house. So the other deal is that old saying, ‘The man who loves his job is always on vacation.'”

Gatlin claimed he still makes his money from touring. (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

“After 65 years doing this thing, we still draw our money and draw a crowd and we’re grateful for that,” Gatlin said.

If the concerts remain postponed for an extended period of time, Gatlin said it would “alter” his standard of living.

“We have a little bit of savings, a little money in the bank but if we don’t go back to work within the next – if we have to delay it four or five months, it would alter my standard of living,” Gatlin explained. “I would have to do something with the two or three employees that I have. It’s a small business but thank God for the plan that President Trump and his experts have put into play to help us.”