Mike Vrabel Uses The Titans As An Example When Encouraging People To Stay Home

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel used his team as an example when encouraging safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are being encouraged to stay home, isolate, quarantine and engage in social distancing to help flatten the curve. It seems to be working, and Vrabel wants people to finish strong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jan 7, 2020 at 5:10am PST

According to the Tennessean, Vrabel talked about isolation during a Monday press conference and said, “As in everything, especially with the Tennessee Titans football season last year, it’s not necessarily how you start, but it’s how you finish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:59am PST

Football coaches are honestly the best thing out there right now. People are looking for answers and advice, and Vrabel is comparing society to the Titans.

Yes, the Titans didn’t get off to a hot start last season, but they finished strong in the AFC championship game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jan 19, 2020 at 12:05pm PST

Now, Vrabel needs the good people of Tennessee to do the same. They’ve weathered a chunk of the storm, but they can’t take their foot off of the gas.

Now, more than ever, people everywhere have to finish strong. If we finish strong, then we’ll beat the virus and win the war.

If we don’t finish strong, then football season is in serious trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jan 19, 2020 at 12:57pm PST

So, let’s all do our part, and we’ll come out on the other side stronger than ever. I have no doubt at all we’re going to win, just like the Titans did down the stretch.