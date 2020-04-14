Miranda Lambert Addresses Photo Of Her With ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

Musician Miranda Lambert addressed photos of her with “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic after she posted a throwback Monday.

Lambert claimed she didn’t know who he was at the time of the photo and had never been to his zoo, according to a statement she made on social media.



“Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners,” she wrote. “MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted.”

“Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it’s ‘Joe Exotic,'” she added. “I’ve never been to his zoo and I didn’t even know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly.” (RELATED: Carole Baskin Said People Have ‘Totally Missed The Point’ Of ‘Tiger King,’ Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Producers)

Joe Exotic is the subject of Netflix’s “Tiger King” and is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of a murder for hire plot.

Lambert might not have known who Joe Exotic was when the photo was taken, but she definitely knew who he was when she posted the photo. Her response seems a little odd to me. She clearly wanted people to know she’s met him, so why is she even dignifying the backlash with a response?

If you like Joe Exotic, you have to own it at this point.