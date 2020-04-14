NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Fired After Saying ‘Ni**a’ During Virtual Race

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has been fired by his team after using a racial slur during a virtual race.

According to ESPN, Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing after saying “ni**ga” during a Sunday live stream. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He said over the mic, “You can’t hear me? Hey, ni**a.” You can listen to a clip of the audio from the video game stream below.

I think we all knew this was coming. At the very least, I think we all knew Larson, who has since apologized, was going to get the hammer dropped on him.

Like I said before, I have no idea what in Larson’s heart, and I don’t think this video means he’s a racist.

What it does mean is that he has no idea of what’s appropriate and acceptable. That much is crystal clear, and now he’s going to be paying a huge price.

Whenever you’re in a setting with multiple people, you have to assume people are listening. You have to assume every word you say will be repeated.

Also, it’s just a general wise rule to not be dropping n-bombs. It’s not hard to avoid, and it’s just good policy. Hopefully, Larson has learned his lesson and others will use this as a cautionary tale of choosing your words appropriately.